Gary Ray "Nate" Tate, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home. Mr. Tate was born Jan. 1, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late John and Rachel Trout Tate. He was a member of the former Transfiguration Parish. Nate was a 1975 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He had been employed for more than 25 years as a truck driver for US Food Service. Nate was a classic car enthusiast, best known for his Barracuda car collection. He is survived by his loving family, his brothers and sisters, John (Wendy) Tate, Lawrence (Jane) Tate, Ronald (Sarah) Tate, Randy (Debbie) Tate, Richard Tate, Mary Jo Tate and Peggy Tate; his sister-in-law, Crystal Tate Reed; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Nate was preceded in death by his brothers and sister; Robert Dean Tate, Donald "Eggo" Tate, James V. Tate and Sally Rae Tate.
Family and friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., immediately following the visitation, with his uncle, the Rev. Meredith Trout, officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020