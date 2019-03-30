Gary Vincent Bell, 63, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 12, 1955, in Latrobe, a son of the late Vincent G. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Rudy) Bell. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the City of Greensburg. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg and was a life member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 7. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Firemen's Association, Westmoreland County Firemen's Association, Westmoreland County Hazmat Team 800, VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg, and was an officer of Wendel No. 2 Athletic Association. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen S. (O'Neil) Bell; his son, Chet G. Bell and wife, Nicole, of Greensburg; five daughters, Amanda Bell-Bradosky, Ayla Bell-Ott and companion, Stephen Yusko, Jennifer Gartland and companion, Richard Conti, all of Greensburg, Michelle Harrold and companion, Mark Castin, of New Stanton, and Bobbi Jo Ponterio and husband, Jon, of Jeannette; nine grandchildren, Evan and Reese Bell, Shyla and Jordan Ott, Trinity Bradosky, Kayla Gartland, Taryn Dillie, Izzy Conti, and Bain Harrold; his great-granddaughter, Delaney Dillie; three sisters, Geri Oshie, of Florida, Connie Dulkis and husband, Bill, of Greensburg, and Kimmie Hewlett and husband, Bob, of Bovard; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Anette V. Gerber officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019