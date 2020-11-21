Gary W. Byers, 71, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, Ethel, and his beautiful daughter, Michelle. Prior to retirement, Gary was employed by Sendell Motors, Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Myrtle Byers. Gary is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Ethel; his devoted and caring daughter, Michelle and husband, Matt; and a very special granddaughter, Katie, who was her pap's Miss Kate. Gary is also survived by his loving sister, Pam and husband, Reid; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his family, Gary's true passion was the love of his cars, especially his 69 Chevelle SS. One thing to remember about Gary was his true passion of restoring muscle cars. He was the best of the best, and people will continue to remember his work for years to come. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Winslow and his team, Sandy and Sierra, of Excela Latrobe, for the devoted care they gave him. At the request of family, private funeral arrangements will be held by the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. www.bachafh.com
.