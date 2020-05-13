Gary W. Frye, 81, of Penn Township, passed away in his home Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to the late Wayne and Martha (Reich) Frye. Gary was an owner of Manor Valley Golf Course since 1964, and retired from managing the club several years ago. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching TV and sports. He loved the Steelers and had been a season ticket holder for many years. He liked to hunt at his camp in Sigel and fish in Canada with friends. He was also a past member of the Bushy Run Lions Club, and was a Shriner and a Mason. He was a lifelong member of Denmark Manor United Church of Christ. Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; son, Keith B. (wife Cindy) Saddler; daughter, Mara L. Lock; grandchildren, Kelby B. and Eric G. Saddler, Nichole, Matthew and Kevin Silliman and Tyler W. and Bryson L. Lock; sisters, Nancy L. Fleming and Marilou (husband Vince) DeAugustine; nieces and nephews, Marcy L. (husband Colin) Tooker, Tina (husband Jeff) Backus, Thomas (wife Melissa) Fleming and Vince (girlfriend Chelcea) DeAugustine; and great-nieces and nephews, Emma, Jeffrey, Roman, Brooke and Gia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Joann Silliman. Private visitation and services with the Rev. Don Watkins are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Private interment will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Denmark Manor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Denmark Manor United Church of Christ, 2003 Denmark Manor Road, Export, PA 15632. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.