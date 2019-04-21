Home

Gary W. Kish


1942 - 01 Obituary
Gary W. Kish Obituary
Gary W. Kish, 77, of Jeannette, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1942, in Greensburg, son of the late William J. and Josephine Lavalle Kish. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Gary had been a member of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church, Forbes Road. He retired after 35 years at the Elliott Co., Jeannette. He was a member of the American Legion Post 981, South Greensburg, and the River Junction Shooting Society. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy A. Hafer Kish; three sons, David W. (Jeaneen) Kish, of Dayton, Ohio, Jeffrey P. (Mary Peters) Kish, of Jeannette, and Michael J. (Doris) Kish, of San Clemente, Calif.; and four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Ryan, Madisyn and Haley.
There will be no public visitation. A private celebration of life service will held by the family.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 21, 2019
