Gary Zimmerman, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, surrounded by his family. He was born July 22, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Frank and Ethel Hunter Zimmerman. Prior to retirement, Gary ran the Zimmerman Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant V.F.D. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a sister, Shirley Zimmerman; and a brother, Carl. Gary is survived by his loving family, daughter, Christy Bell and her husband, James; three grandsons, Ryan King and Eric and Adam Bell; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Madeline King; two brothers, Richard and Ronald (Joan) Zimmerman; a sister, Patty Fellner; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Dave McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To share a message of condolence, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.