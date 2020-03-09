Home

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
Gary Zimmerman


1946 - 2020
Gary Zimmerman Obituary
Gary Zimmerman, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, surrounded by his family. He was born July 22, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Frank and Ethel Hunter Zimmerman. Prior to retirement, Gary ran the Zimmerman Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant V.F.D. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a sister, Shirley Zimmerman; and a brother, Carl. Gary is survived by his loving family, daughter, Christy Bell and her husband, James; three grandsons, Ryan King and Eric and Adam Bell; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Madeline King; two brothers, Richard and Ronald (Joan) Zimmerman; a sister, Patty Fellner; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Dave McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To share a message of condolence, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
