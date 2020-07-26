Gay B. Gaye Martino, 94, of New Kensington, passed peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born July 19, 1926, in Sullivan, Ind., daughter of the late Martin O. and Nettie E. (Tyrell) Bonham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Frank Martino; three brothers, Ballard, Edgar and Jack Bonham; a sister, Martha Wise; and her former husband, John B. Martino. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and a member of the church's Resurrection Choir. She helped to run the family business, the former Penn Auto Body Supply, New Kensington. She enjoyed making stained glass, playing bridge and golf, cooking, baking, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and at the Harmarville rehabilitation, but most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by a son, Daniel (Christine) Martino, of New Kensington; a grandson, Leo Martino; a brother Ray Pug Bonham, of Florida; a sister, June Snurpus, of Arizona, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mt. St. Peter Church, 100 Freeport Rd., New Kensington. Arrangements entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.