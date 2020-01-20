|
Gay R. Chackan, 91, of Acme, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1928, in Acme, a son of the late Vincent J. Chackan Sr. and Viola Palmer Chackan. Gay was a member of Acme United Methodist Church and attended Paradise United Methodist Church. In earlier years, Gay was employed by Pepsi Bottling Co. of Kecksburg as a delivery truck driver. Gay retired from L.D. Construction of Latrobe as a construction laborer. He was a 50-year member of the Laborer's International Union of North America, Local 1451. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Center for Active Adults. Gay will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his four daughters, Sharon (Jim) Freeman, Brenda (Andy) Ansell, Denise Kalp and Lisa (Kevin) McCleary; grandchildren, Angie Wolk, Mike (Danielle) Freeman, Jarrod Ansell, Andrea (Allan) Hay, Nicole (Luke) Humphrey, Chad Kalp, Colleen (David) Zalewski, Caitlin (Stephen) Hicks and Craig Dugan; great-grandchildren, Megan, John, Kayla, Josiah, Adeline, Alivia, Madelyn, Arminda, Colten, Hannah, Aleena, Alexa, Austin, Claire, Scarlett and Levi. Gay is also survived by three sisters, Elvira (Raymond) Kinneer, Wilda Coffman and Iva Kinneer; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, Gay was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Hazel M. (Keslar) Chackan (Jan. 18, 2006); grandchildren, Adam P. Wolk and Katherine M. Ansell; his sisters, Thelma Shafer, Beatrice May and Lugene May; and brothers, Domer and Vincent Chackan Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, with the time of services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Roger Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
The family wishes to thank Excela Health Hospice, especially Darla and Stephanie, for their outstanding care and compassion for Dad and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Gay's memory. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020