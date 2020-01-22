|
|
Gayle L. Gavin, 65, of Scottdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Howard R. and Roberta M. Hann Kern. Gayle was a 1972 graduate of Connellsville High School. She had formerly been employed at the Anchor Hocking Plant and later worked as a retail manager at several area convenience stores. She retired as the owner and operator of the Going Postal Stores in Connellsville and Mount Pleasant. She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Gavin Sr.; four children, Michael J. Gavin. Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Sydney, N.Y., Misty J. Guest and her husband, Stephen, of Diamond Back, Ga., Elliott R. Gavin, of Scottdale, and Nicole Kotecki and her husband, Russell, of Scottdale; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, Brandon, Jonathan, Christopher, Gabriella, Olivia and Gavin; and one sister, Marla Bednarowicz and her husband, David, of Mount Pleasant. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Howard Ray Kern and Alan Kern; and two sisters, Lori Kern and Sandra Kern.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment will be private.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020