|
|
Gene E. Kirchner, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was born March 17, 1942, in Granite City, Ill., a son of the late William and Ethel (Casey) Kirchner. Gene retired from Northrop Grumman Corp. as an engineer. He was a Navy veteran, having served his country during Vietnam. Gene is survived by two sons, Charles Kirchner and wife, Julie, of Scottdale, and William Kirchner, of Reisterstown, Md.; a daughter, Robin Franke and husband, Arthur; and grandchildren, Zachary, Brock, Grant and Cali Kirchner and Sam Franke. In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by a brother, Neil Kirchner; and a son, Gene M. Kirchner. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a memorial service celebrating the life of Gene E. Kirchner, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at The Church of the Open Door, One Church Ave., Connellsville, with Pastor Dr. Douglas Baker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.