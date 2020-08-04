Gene F. Smith, 92, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Gene was born July 10, 1928, in Greensburg. Gene was raised by his grandparents, Marion and Viola Smith. Gene served in the Army during the Korean War. After returning home, he went to Lincoln Electric Welding School in Cleveland and retired from Elliott Co. as a welder in 1992. He was one of the oldest members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Arona and served on council many terms. He was also a member of the Manor American Legion. Gene enjoyed the simple things in life: gardening, walking and bicycling, playing cards with friends on Friday nights, vacations at the beach with family and friends, traveling, and most of all, family time with children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Gray, and sisters, Ollie Gaus and Norma Kirner. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Veitch Smith, with whom he just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on July 28, 2020; two sons, Douglas Smith, of Irwin, and David Smith and wife Tammy, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Kylie and Ian Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. in Madison. Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service for Gene at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg with the Rev. Samuel Scheiderer officiating. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, masks must be worn at all times during visitation and funeral service. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to AHN Hospice for their compassionate care and comfort. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 103, 2094 Main St., Arona, PA 15617; or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/funeral director. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
.