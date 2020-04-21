|
|
Gene M. Bussotti, 53, of Fawn Township, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 10, 1966, in New Kensington, to Gene Bussotti, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Gail (Wiles) Bosak, of Cheswick. Gene was a 1984 graduate of Highlands High School and a 1994 graduate of Penn State University. He worked as an automation engineer for B.C.I. Controls. Gene was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, in New Kensington. He was a board member for the Fawn Township Zoning Hearing Board, Fawn Township Sewage Authority and the Frazer Township Sportsman Club. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. In addition to his parents, Gene is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carla (Hamm) Bussotti; brother, David Bussotti, of Tarentum; and by his niece, Ava Bussotti. Gene was preceded in death by his nephew, Elijah Bussotti. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Gene will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.