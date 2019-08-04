Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Gene W. Errett


1933 - 08
Gene Wesley Errett, 85, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Texas. He was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Greensburg, son of the late William R. and Hazel (Rosensteel) Errett. Prior to his retirement from the military, Gene was an E-7 helicopter maintenance supervisor for the Army. He was a member of Norwin Church of the Nazarene, American Legion and was an avid outdoorsman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Errett; daughter, Cheryle Hill; son, Gene Wesley Errett Jr.; brothers, William R. Jr. and Homer Errett; and nephew, Ronald Errett. He is survived by his children, Paul Errett, Dale Errett, Dan Errett, Cynthia Williams, Diana Williams and Gary Williams; grandchildren, Christopher, Rochelle, Christopher, Jacqueline, Dan Jr. and Anna; and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. Interment with military honors will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please go directly to the cemetery. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME,176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon is in charge of arrangements.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019
