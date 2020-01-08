|
Geneva H. (Bowland) Slater, 91, of Delmont, formerly of McKeesport, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Baptist Homes, Pittsburgh. She was born July 2, 1928, in Glen Robbins, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Helen (Crupe) Bowland. Geneva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed in daycare. She was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont, and a member of the church choir. She was also a member of United Methodist Woman, New Alexandria Senior Center and Delmont Golden-Agers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murice W. Slater; brother, George Bowland; and sisters, Doris J. Bowland Richmond, Laura M. Bowland Patterson and Louise F. Bowland Pechar. Geneva is survived by her beloved daughters, Pat. C. Gephart, of Matthews, N.C., Janet M. Wasko (Buddy), of North Versailles, Terry L. Brieck (Randy), of Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Anita L. Siler (Frank), of Madison; sisters, Leona M. Bowland Butterfield, of Avella, and Mary M. Bowland Wyne, of Mentor, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Geneva will be especially missed by her five granddaughters, Hailey Jo, Amanda, Jamie, Georgia and Alyssa; and four great-granddaughters, Kayleigh, Madilynn, Maya and Joeleena, all of whom she cherished.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Geneva will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, with the Rev. Ron Raptosh, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Graveside services and interment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon, will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Geneva's memory may be made to Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Please write "Geneva Slater" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020