Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
305 Freeport St
Delmont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva H. Slater


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva H. Slater Obituary
Geneva H. (Bowland) Slater, 91, of Delmont, formerly of McKeesport, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Baptist Homes, Pittsburgh. She was born July 2, 1928, in Glen Robbins, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Helen (Crupe) Bowland. Geneva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed in daycare. She was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont, and a member of the church choir. She was also a member of United Methodist Woman, New Alexandria Senior Center and Delmont Golden-Agers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murice W. Slater; brother, George Bowland; and sisters, Doris J. Bowland Richmond, Laura M. Bowland Patterson and Louise F. Bowland Pechar. Geneva is survived by her beloved daughters, Pat. C. Gephart, of Matthews, N.C., Janet M. Wasko (Buddy), of North Versailles, Terry L. Brieck (Randy), of Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Anita L. Siler (Frank), of Madison; sisters, Leona M. Bowland Butterfield, of Avella, and Mary M. Bowland Wyne, of Mentor, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Geneva will be especially missed by her five granddaughters, Hailey Jo, Amanda, Jamie, Georgia and Alyssa; and four great-granddaughters, Kayleigh, Madilynn, Maya and Joeleena, all of whom she cherished.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Geneva will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, with the Rev. Ron Raptosh, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Graveside services and interment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon, will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Geneva's memory may be made to Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Please write "Geneva Slater" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -