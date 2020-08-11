Geneva Stumpf, 93, of Trafford, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Point Pleasant Retirement Community, North Versailles. Geneva was born March 15, 1927, in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Genevieve (Lavelle) Franz. Geneva was a member of St. Regis Church, Trafford. She was in the first graduating class of Seton-LaSalle High School class of 1945. After graduating from Seton-LaSalle, she enlisted in the US Cadet Nurse Corps through Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1948 then went on to have a career in nursing, working in Pittsburgh Hospital and Children's Hospital. In later years, she joined her husband in the family business, B.H. Stumpf Moving and Storage. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard H. Stumpf, and her brother, Richard L. Franz. She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Cartwright, of North Huntingdon, Elizabeth DeStefano (Jim), of Apollo, Bernie Stumpf (Lisa), of Irwin, and Paul Stumpf (Charene), of Jeannette; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Henry B. Franz, of Slippery Rock. Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until parting prayers at 11 a.m. Thursday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church, Trafford, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. Please follow all CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and following social distancing practices.