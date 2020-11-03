1/1
Genevieve B. Banasik
1928 - 2020-10-28
Genevieve B. Banasik, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Redstone Highlands Retirement Home, Greensburg. Genevieve was born March 21, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Peter and Sophia Tokarczyk Krol. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, loved attending local bingos and never forgot family members on their birthdays. She will be missed by everyone who loved her. Surviving is her sister, Helen Blackburn, of Mt. Pleasant, and a brother, William Krol, of Kent, Ohio; also numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, in 2010; brothers, John, Albert, Walter, Joseph, Stanley and Frank Krol, and a sister, Mary Grzywinski. Genevieve's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 224 Summit St., Mt. Pleasant. Everyone please meet at the church. Private interment will follow in the Transfiguration Cemetery. Please visit Genevieve's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. Following Covid 19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
