Genevieve Butler, 91, of Bluffton, S.C., wife of Charles A. Butler, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at NHC HealthCare of Bluffton. Genevieve (of Forbes Road) was born July 31, 1927, to the late Gabriel Falo and Grace Fredo Falo. Her life's devotion and first love was to family, as a homemaker, mother and wife, and she took great pride in her Italian heritage. In addition to her husband, Charles, Genevieve is survived by her son, Michael S. Spina (wife Deborah), of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Renee M. Sokosky (husband James), of Hilton Head, S.C.; three granddaughters, Erin Marie Spina-Kuhn (husband Christopher), of Greensburg, Brandy Nicole Spina (companion Anthony Cataldo), of Pittsburgh, Bethany Rachel Macak (husband Justin), of Pittsburgh; great-grandson, Vaughn Japalucci, of Greensburg; four brothers, Louis Falo, of Greensburg, Dominic Falo, of New Kensington, Victor Falo (wife Patricia), of Palm Springs, Calif., and Dennis (wife Carolyn) of Forbes Road; and one sister, Sandra Bozik (companion Mike Vetterly), of Greensburg. She was preceded in death by brothers Gabriel and Donald Falo and sister Nancy Weaver. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Genevieve Butler's memory to Memory Matters, P.O. Box 22330, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925, or mymemorymatters.org/donate. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 24, 2019