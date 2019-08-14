Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Irwin, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Genevieve Frye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve D. Frye


1933 - 2019
Genevieve D. Frye Obituary
Genevieve D. "Jenny" (Frew) Frye, 86, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. She was born June 19, 1933, in Blairsville, a daughter of the late John and Helen Mae Frew. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Irwin. She was the proud owner of Frye's Garden Center, in North Huntingdon, for more than 20 years before closing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Kenneth Frye Sr.; sisters, Ruth, Grace and June; and brother, Carl. She is survived by her children, John R. Frew, of Export, Margaret Svitko, of Eighty Four, and Earl (Melissa) Frye Jr., of State College; grandchildren, Ashley (Rich), Bella and Tony; and great-grandchildren, Summer, Willow and Meadow.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in the First Presbyterian Church, in Irwin, with the Rev. Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman, officiating. Arrangements are handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lance's Heart Strings Fund by sending contributions to Betsy Frye, 10011 Bouldin Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 29, 2019
