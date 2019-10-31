|
|
Genevieve H. Marsh, 94, of Mars, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at RoseCrest Assisted Living, Mars. She was born June 25, 1925, in Helvetia, Pa., a daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Burkowski) Malewicz. Genevieve was a florist for the former Irwin Floral. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, a longtime member of Greenridge Garden Club, Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club and volunteered at the Greensburg Garden Center. She was an excellent seamstress and also enjoyed making crafts, especially Christmas ornaments and beautiful Christmas stockings for each of her grandchildren. She was infamous for her meatloaf, potato salad, blonde brownies and red velvet cake. She loved polka music and spending time at the family camp in Chautauqua County, N.Y., sitting outside on the porch watching the birds, swatting flies and playing skat with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Marsh; brothers, Stanley and Chester Malewicz; and sisters, Leona Bigney and Josephine Barr. She is survived by her son, Chet Marsh and his wife, Sheryl; daughters, Constance Allwine and her husband, Ken, Lee Burkhart and her husband, Ron "Zippy"; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Blessing service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to Quality Ambulance, 222 Brickyard Road, Mars, PA 16046. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2019