|
|
Genevieve "Gen" (McNally) Hughes, 92, a lifelong resident of Irwin, passed away Friday, Nov. 8., 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born March 20, 1927, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Edward P. and Sarah (Fallas) McNally. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin; also a member of the Lioness Club, of Deep Creek, Md., and the Norwin Elks of Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. "Ron" Hughes; a daughter, Monica Hughes; and sisters and brother, Arthur McNally, Sara Cushing and Veronica Terhorst. Surviving are two children, Charity MacDonald and her husband, Ron, of Surfside Beach, S.C., and Dr. Mark G. Hughes, DPT, and his wife, Pattie, of Acme; one granddaughter, Maggie Sistek, of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Redstone Highlands and Redstone Hospice for the love, support, and care they extended to Genevieve during her time there.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness of Pittsburgh, 1133 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 10 to Nov. 21, 2019