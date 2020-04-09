|
Genevieve S. Johnson, 98, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 30, 1921, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Harry W. and Mary (Kosters) Schildkamp. She was a graduate of Seton Hill College with a degree in library science. Prior to retirement, she had been a teacher for St. John the Baptist School, Scottdale, and St. Paul School, Greensburg, and retired as the librarian of Seton Hill College. Genevieve was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America Court Lambing No. 314, Scottdale, where she served as an officer and district deputy. She was an avid reader and traveler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn P. Johnson Sr.; her granddaughter, Beth Ann Johnson; her grandson, Adrian K. Johnson; three brothers, Harry, Alfred and Robert Schildkamp; and two sisters, Dorothea Myers and Sister Mary Agnes Schildkamp, S.C. She is survived by four sons, Glenn P. Johnson Jr. and wife, Carole, of Greensburg, William K. Johnson and wife, Susan, of Mt. Pleasant, Stephen W. Johnson and wife, Judy, of Helena, Mont., and David L. Johnson, of Ruffsdale; her daughter, Susan Pavick and husband, Richard, of Punxsutawney; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. Genevieve was the last surviving sibling. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, or St. Emma's Monastery. www.bachafh.com.