Genevieve V. Motosicky, 99, formerly of Freeport and the Karns section of Natrona, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Concordia of Cabot. She was born April 6, 1921, in Freeport, to the late Frank and Ivy (Cline) McGuire. Genevieve lived most of her life in the Karns section of Natrona. She was a homemaker and a member of Guardian Angels Parish St. Ladislaus Church in Natrona. Genevieve enjoyed bowling, arts and crafts, yard work, bingo, television sports and going to the casino. Survivors include her children, Victor K. (Kathleen) Babinsack Jr., of New Kensington, Sharlene (Gary) Alcorn, of Lower Burrell, Genevieve "Jane" Crocker, of Franklin, Pa., and Clement "Ed" (Mary Ellen) Motosicky, of Upper Burrell; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Rose Betts and Rhoda McGuire; and brothers-in-law, Hugh Younkins and Earl Wiskeman. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clement E. Motosicky Sr., in 2001, and first husband, Victor K. Babinsack Sr.; grandchildren, Douglas N. Babinsack, Michael Shane Crocker and Jennifer Motosicky; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Alcorn and Douglas Babinsack; siblings, Norman, Kenneth, Clifford, Leonard, Charles, Leona and Phillis McGuire, Dorothy Babinsack and Ruby Younkins; and son-in-law, Michael Crocker. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Interment will follow in Mt Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
