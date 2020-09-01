1/1
Genre V. Pecora
1942 - 2020-08-30
Genre Vincent Pecora, 78, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born July 23, 1942, in Wilkinsburg and was a son of the late Genre Paul and Rose Marie (Primavera) Pecora. Vince was the owner and operator of Pecora Flooring and was very passionate about his family, his business and his country. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Donna Day Pecora; children, Daunette Baker and her husband, John, Vincent Pecora and his wife, Brenda, Dante Pecora and his wife, Carla, and Todd Hook and his wife, Julie; sister, Antoinette Capo; grandchildren, Kaitlynn (Ricky) Boyer, James Baker, Genre Baker, Vincent Pecora, Gionna Baker, Avery Pecora and Ava Pecora; and great-grandchildren, Gideon Boyer, Eden Boyer, Lacey Hook and Cameron Hook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joe Capo, and grandsons, Kyle and Kory Hook. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Genre's Kids With Cancer Fund, Genreskids.com. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
