George A. Bilec Jr., 77, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in UPMC McKeesport. He was born Dec. 26, 1942, in Braddock, a son of the late George A. and Anna Eleanor (Zajar) Bilec. George was a graduate of Braddock High School and a member of St. Agnes Parish. Prior to his retirement, he was a control operator for Duquesne Light and a veteran of the Army. He was an avid bowler, Pittsburgh sports fan, and ran and finished 11 Pittsburgh marathons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Susan (Markovic) Bilec; and second wife, Wanda Bilec. He is survived by his children, Douglas (Melissa) Bilec, Stephanie (Rob) Bedillion, Lori (Sarah Morrison) DeMaro and Jodi (John) Parach; brother, Richard (Pat) Bilec; sister, Betty Ann (Phil) Baverso; Pappy "G" to Haley, Lindsey, Joey, Matthew, Grace, J.D., Isabella, Luka; Beckett; and companion, Judy Simpson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon Tuesday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wanda Bilec Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer at www.wbf4pancreaticcancer.org
, or the Pink Tie Affair at pinktieaffairpgh.org
. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
