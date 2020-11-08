George A. Bisi, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born Dec. 17, 1937, in Derry Township, he was a son of the late Louis Bisi and Mary (Lazarchik) Bisi. George was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe, and was a veteran of the Army. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Brewing Co. with 40 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Gene and infant Thomas Bisi; a brother-in-law, Walter Wiatrak; and a sister-in-law, Marti Bisi. George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rita (Bigi) Bisi; three sons, Richard A. Bisi and his wife Karen, Randy M. Bisi, and Rod G. Bisi and his wife Brandy; five grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Daniel, Chelsea, and Anna; and a great-granddaughter, Lily, all of whom he loved dearly and they loved him in return; one brother, James G. Bisi; two sisters, Rose Wiatrak and Mary Lou Heiser and her husband Rick; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane Bisi, Judy Bisi, and Jim Bigi and his wife Janie; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank Grane Hospice, and the entire staff and administration of Greensburg Care Center for their excellent care of George through the years and for making him and his family feel like part of their family. Visitation will be private for George's immediate family. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Greensburg Care Center, Attn: Activities Department, 119 Industrial Park Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
