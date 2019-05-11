George A. Conti Jr., 80, of Unity Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Jeannette, the son of the late George A. Conti Sr. and Victoria J. (Biava) Conti. He was a graduate of Jeannette High School, Saint Vincent College and Villanova School of Law. George practiced law for 53 years in Jeannette and Greensburg. George also served as a director of Commercial Bank and Trust of PA for 22 years, and as solicitor for Jeannette City Council. George enjoyed the outdoors and was a longtime member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA, as well as a member of both the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs. He also had a strong appreciation for classical music and served on the Board of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra. George was a devoted hockey Dad, volunteering his time with Westmoreland Hockey Association, Latrobe Hockey Club and the Pittsburgh Amateur Penguins. He also enjoyed golf and was a 20-year member of Ligonier Country Club. George was a parishioner of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister, Regina (Conti Evans) Olson; and infant grandson, Davis Lawrence McLean. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Katherine (Bauer) Conti; daughter, Donna Jean Curtis, of Wayne, Pa.; daughter, Jane Elizabeth McLean and husband, Larry, of Maitland, Fla.; son, John Robert Conti and wife, Kara, of North Andover, Mass.; and his grandchildren, Katherine Sara McLean, Elizabeth Jean McLean, Bradley George Conti and Emily Jane Conti. George is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Michelle Day and family, of Duncansville, Pa., and Michael Evans and family, of Geneva, Ill.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the Basilica. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's memory to Saint Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 11 to May 13, 2019