George A. Dudek, 66, of Lower Burrell, passed away in the company of his family Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was born in 1954 to the late Henry and Evelyn (Spiering) Dudek. Before retirement, he worked for the PA Department of Revenue. He married Denise Latz in 1981 and together they raised two daughters, Ashley and Catherine. George loved country music, cars and his vegetable garden. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his five grandchildren. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Denise; daughters, Ashley (Stanley) Wright and Catherine (Daniel) Rottman; grandsons, George and Marcus; and granddaughters, Alex, Alaina and Valerie. Visitation and a blessing service was held privately for the family at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Condolences are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
