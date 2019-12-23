Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sparkman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1029 South Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
(972) 238-7855
Resources
More Obituaries for George Marcinko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Marcinko Sr.


1935 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Marcinko Sr. Obituary
George Andrew Marcinko Sr., 84, of Richardson, Texas, formerly of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Greensburg, to Andrew G. Marcinko and Irene Balog Marcinko. A graduate of Greensburg High School in 1953, he was also a member of the Class of 1957 at St. Vincent College, Latrobe. He started his career with the U.S. Treasury Department in Greensburg, moved on to Johnstown and Kittanning, Washington D.C., and St. Louis, Mo., then settled in Richardson, Texas, in 1974. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Alice Marcinko; daughter-in-law, Mary Champion; and brother-in-law, Eugene Orsinger. He is survived by wife, Mary Orsinger Marcinko; children, George Jr. (Marianne), Andrew, Patrick (Monica), Terrence, Tim (Sharon) and Gwen McWilliams (Tom); seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Edward T. Marcinko; and in-laws, Monica and Carmen Rosatti, Regis and Maureen Orsinger and Donna Orsinger; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind several close friends, who have been considered members of the family. He was a founding member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Richardson. In addition, he was actively involved in the communities and churches he attended over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Orsinger-Marcinko Scholarship Fund at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Arrangements by Sparkman Funeral Home in Richardson, Texas. See the website for further details.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sparkman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -