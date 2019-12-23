|
George Andrew Marcinko Sr., 84, of Richardson, Texas, formerly of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Greensburg, to Andrew G. Marcinko and Irene Balog Marcinko. A graduate of Greensburg High School in 1953, he was also a member of the Class of 1957 at St. Vincent College, Latrobe. He started his career with the U.S. Treasury Department in Greensburg, moved on to Johnstown and Kittanning, Washington D.C., and St. Louis, Mo., then settled in Richardson, Texas, in 1974. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Alice Marcinko; daughter-in-law, Mary Champion; and brother-in-law, Eugene Orsinger. He is survived by wife, Mary Orsinger Marcinko; children, George Jr. (Marianne), Andrew, Patrick (Monica), Terrence, Tim (Sharon) and Gwen McWilliams (Tom); seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Edward T. Marcinko; and in-laws, Monica and Carmen Rosatti, Regis and Maureen Orsinger and Donna Orsinger; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind several close friends, who have been considered members of the family. He was a founding member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Richardson. In addition, he was actively involved in the communities and churches he attended over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Orsinger-Marcinko Scholarship Fund at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Arrangements by Sparkman Funeral Home in Richardson, Texas. See the website for further details.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 23, 2019