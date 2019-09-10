|
George A. Martin IV, 79, of Rostraver Township, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Born Oct. 10, 1939, in Rostraver Township, he was the son of the late George A. III and Margaret I. (Miller) Martin. George began working at Carter's Nursery, in Rostraver, then worked as a lineman for West Penn Power Co. He graduated from California State Teachers College with a bachelor's degree in education and furthered with a master's degree. He was a teacher at Elizabeth Forward Elementary School and was also a teacher at the Environmental Center at the Nike Site on Route 48. He and his late wife, Barbara, founded Martins Flowers and Shrubs, which continues under the direction of his three sons, Mark, Adam and Brad, and also owned Martins Christmas Tree Farm. He and his wife Patty owned Martins Slightly Twisted. George also served as a Rostraver Township Commissioner from January, 2000 to January, 2005, and was appointed October 2009 to 2011. He served in the Army from 1957 to 1960. He is survived by his wife, Patty (Rankin) Martin; sons, Mark (Jennifer A.) Martin, Adam (Kimberle) Martin and Brad (Jennifer L.) Martin; and stepsons, Dylan Kefover and Maverick Kefover. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Hunter, Austin, Mackenzie and Courtney; brothers, James (Diane) Martin and Gary (Karen) Martin; sisters, Wendy Boyd, Debbie (Ronald) Medina and Jenny Maisano; and mother-in-law, Audrey Rankin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Naylor Martin, in 2008.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Pastor Donald T. Glunt officiating. Interment will follow in Fells Cemetery.
