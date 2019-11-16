Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Electric Heights Methodist Church
601 James St
Turtle Creek, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Montgomery Obituary
George Allan "Al" Montgomery, 98, of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Al epitomized what it meant to be a member of "The Greatest Generation." His legacy of love for family, friends, God and country live in our hearts forever. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Anna Doris Farr Montgomery. He is survived by his most special and devoted friend, Johanna Ostrawski; dear father and father-in-law to Linda and Bill Kent, Thomas and Connie Montgomery and Beth and the late Edward R. Haldie; devoted grandfather of Allison Kent Rippole with Damian, Jason Kent with Saundra, Timothy Montgomery with Sarah, Nathan Montgomery with Meredith, Jeffrey Kent with Briana, Mitchell Kent, Ben Montgomery with Courtney, Abby Montgomery Schade with Aaron, Edward A. Haldie, and Heather Mae Haldie; and cherished great-grandfather of Tyler, Sammy, Jacob, Owen, Maya, Milo, Emmett, Anna, Julia, Alexis, Kyle, Leona, Owen, Stella, Sam, Adelyn, George and Audra. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel George and Lois Howe Peake Montgomery. Al honorably served in the Army Air Force during World War II, where he was a member of a B-29 Squadron stationed on Tinian Island. Following his military service, he worked as a pattern maker for Westinghouse Air Brake for more than 40 years. After retirement, he worked for Nelson Memorial in East McKeesport. Al was a faithful and longtime member of Electric Heights Methodist Church. He was a member of the , Masons, American Legion, Optimist Club, and the Senior Harmonicats.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Electric Heights Methodist Church, 601 James St., Turtle Creek. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Electric Heights Methodist Church. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -