George Allen "Jocko" Rice Jr., 87, of New Kensington, formerly of Penn Hills, went to meet his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his son's home. Born April 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late George A. and Louise W. (Williams) Rice. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce S. Rice; loving father of George Randy Rice, of New Kensington, Bonnie Lynn Craft, of Illinois, Shirley Louise (Bill) Kemp, of Monroeville, and the late Denise Renee VanHook; father-in-law of Timothy VanHook, of Durham, N.C.; grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of two; and brother of the late Martha Lenoir and Edna Mae Rice. Jocko was a longtime member of St. Paul Baptist Church, in Oakmont, where he served as a deacon. He worked for Longs Sanitation, Edgewater Steel and later at Penn Hills School as a janitor. He sang with the Voices of St. Paul Senior Choir, and the Alle Kiski Choralieers and its male choir. He played for the Iron Men, where he was inducted into the Canton Hall of Fame in 2002, and was an avid Steelers fan. With all of his accomplishments, his main point of his life was his family and his strong faith in Jesus Christ as his personal savior. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in St. Paul Baptist Church, 180 Delaware Ave., Oakmont. Funeral service with the Rev. Reid Greene officiating will be private due to current health situation. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, next to his wife. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.