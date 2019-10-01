|
George A. Seigh, 82, of Stahlstown, formerly of Robinson, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 28, 1936, in West Wheatfield Township, a son of the late George A. and Mildred Robinson Seigh. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the former First Student Transportation Co. in Latrobe. He was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union, where he had served as union steward. He had served six years with the Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Dye and Jean Minemyer; and two brothers, James and Donald Seigh. He is survived by his wife, Judith Steele Seigh; two sons, David (Carla) Seigh, of Terra Alta, W.Va., and Michael (Kimberly) Seigh, of Johnstown; two stepdaughters, Melissa (Victor) Glowacki, of Stahlstown, and Shelley (Brian) Lewis, of Loganton, Pa.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Trudy Hall, of Bolivar.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Friday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in George's name to Action For Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To leave a tribute or condolence for George or his family, please visit www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 1, 2019