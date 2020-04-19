|
|
George Allen Stuyvesant, 76, of West Newton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1943, in New Eagle, a son of the late George A. and Elizabeth (Baines) Stuyvesant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Stuyvesant; and his sister, Janie Bucy. George was proud to be a Navy veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was a truck driver, having worked for numerous trucking companies for more than 25 years. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He and his wife had a passion for selling antiques and collectables. He loved spending time with his family, and especially loved going to the Meadows. George is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Fay (Nemec) Stuyvesant; his two sons, George A. (Linda) Stuyvesant, of Monessen, and Chris G. Stuyvesant; seven grandchildren; a sister, Norma Morris, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. George had a special love for all animals, especially his 11 cats and his companion "Ulysses," his dog. George will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Due to the health concerns and recommendations, a private burial will be held at Mill Grove Cemetery in South Huntingdon Township. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for their compassionate care, and special thank you to Artie and Cindy Thorne for all their kindness, love and support during George's illness. In honor of George, please choose an animal shelter of one's choice in his loving memory. For online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.