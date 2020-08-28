George A. Thompkins, 73, of Greensburg, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Beck Town, Pa., and was a son of the late Jesse and Grace Thompkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Thompkins; sister, Laura Kunkle; and brother, Jesse Thompkins. He proudly served in the Army. George is survived by his wife, Holly Bauman; sons, Michael Bauman (Tiffany), of Greensburg, Stephen Thompkins (Dana), of Jeannette, and Vince Thompkins, of Arnold; siblings, Daniel Thompkins, of Yuma, Ariz., William Thompkins, of New Alexandria, and Florence Edwards, of Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in the Heather Lund Pavilion, Mt. Odin Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
