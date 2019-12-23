Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
George Abraham


1935 - 2019
George Abraham Obituary
George Abraham, 84, of Irwin (Penn Township), died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville, with his devoted family at his side. He was born May 3, 1935, in East Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Sam and Rose (Easa) Abraham. George was formerly employed by Westinghouse Electric Corp. as a laborer. He later retired from Penn Township Maintenance Department. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of almost 61 years, Helen (Jacobs) Abraham; daughter, Stacey Nesbit and her husband, David, of Delmont; and grandson, Michael Nesbit and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Claridge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Abraham.
Respecting George's wishes, visitation, services and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests donations to the , 855-653-2273 or online at [email protected] To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 23, 2019
