George D. Edenbo


1935 - 2019
George D. Edenbo Obituary
George Donald Edenbo, 84, a resident of Quincy Village, in Quincy, Pa., and formerly of State Line, Pa., died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the nursing home. Born Nov. 3, 1935, in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, he was the son of the late John James and Pearl Yetna (Mates) Edenbo. He married his wife, Mary Lou (Yeskey) Edenbo, Sept. 20, 1957. She died Oct. 24, 2017. George retired from Mack Truck, of Hagerstown. In his younger years, he was a member of the State Line Ruritan and was active with the State Line Boy Scouts and Little League. He enjoyed traveling with his family. Surviving family are four sons, Donald Edenbo and wife, Jennifer, of Vaughn, Wash., Terry Edenbo, of Pasco, Wash., Brian Edenbo and wife, Christine, of Carlisle, and Tracy Edenbo and wife, Maria, of Laurel, Md.; and six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family. A graveside service was held Nov. 30, 2019, at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, in Greencastle. Arrangements were handled by the HAROLD M. ZIMMERMAN AND SON FUNERAL HOME of Greencastle, Pa. Memorial contributions may be given to one's favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
