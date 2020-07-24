1/1
George D. Nowikowski Sr.
1942 - 2020
George Daniel "Hawkeye" Nowikowski Sr., 78, of Arnold, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Murrysville Rehab and Wellness Center. He was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Natrona, Harrison Township, to the late John and Bessie Tucholski Nowikowski. A member of the American Legion, Eagles, PNA and forever an original Natrona "River Rat", he served his country in Vietnam as a sharpshooter, and worked 54 years at Arnold Bakery, which he ended up owning before his retirement. George came from a time when life was simple, and like many of his age had to adjust to the fast pace of a growing world filled with conflict and technology. He was quiet, a hard worker and loved fishing, watching Pittsburgh sports, playing cards, collecting old watches, matchbooks and sitting on his back porch with his dog. Survivors include his wife, Gloria Nowikowski, of Arnold; three sons, George D. Nowikowski Jr., of Apollo, Brian A. Nowikowski Sr., of Pittsburgh, and Micheal Mascara, of Apollo; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond and Edmund "Edju"; and three sisters, Cecilia "Cissy", Loretta and Marie "Honey". He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John; and his grandson, Brian Jr. As per George's wishes, all arrangements were private. His final resting place will be in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Any condolences or donations can be sent to nowikowski2013@comcast.net.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Rip uncle George you were and will always be an amazing man. You would do anything and everything for anyone. You will be greatly missed. I love you uncle George rip
amber kelly
Family
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow you was a very kind and caring man fly high George you will be missed
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
May the angels lead this good man to Paradise. Rest In Peace cousin.
David & Kathy Zembrowski
David & Kathy Zembrowski
Family
July 24, 2020
Thank you for allowing us the honor of caring for George. The loss of a loved one is never easy, but know our care remains here for you and your family through your grief. We hope we can offer comfort and strength during this difficult time of loss. With heartfelt sympathy, Your Heartland Hospice Team.
Your Heartland Hospice Team
July 23, 2020
Love u dad R.I.P
Michael
Son
