George Daniel "Hawkeye" Nowikowski Sr., 78, of Arnold, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Murrysville Rehab and Wellness Center. He was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Natrona, Harrison Township, to the late John and Bessie Tucholski Nowikowski. A member of the American Legion, Eagles, PNA and forever an original Natrona "River Rat", he served his country in Vietnam as a sharpshooter, and worked 54 years at Arnold Bakery, which he ended up owning before his retirement. George came from a time when life was simple, and like many of his age had to adjust to the fast pace of a growing world filled with conflict and technology. He was quiet, a hard worker and loved fishing, watching Pittsburgh sports, playing cards, collecting old watches, matchbooks and sitting on his back porch with his dog. Survivors include his wife, Gloria Nowikowski, of Arnold; three sons, George D. Nowikowski Jr., of Apollo, Brian A. Nowikowski Sr., of Pittsburgh, and Micheal Mascara, of Apollo; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond and Edmund "Edju"; and three sisters, Cecilia "Cissy", Loretta and Marie "Honey". He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John; and his grandson, Brian Jr. As per George's wishes, all arrangements were private. His final resting place will be in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Any condolences or donations can be sent to nowikowski2013@comcast.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store