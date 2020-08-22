George D. Robinson, 68, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born April 15, 1952, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George E. Robinson and Mary A. (Sarnese) Robinson. George was a 1971 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Prior to his retirement in May 2009, George had been employed at PPG Industries with 31 years of service. A veteran of the Vietnam Era, he served with the Marine Corps. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed travelling the country. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Robinson. George is survived by two daughters, Marisa Panagis and her husband, William, of Virginia, and Georgi Robinson, of Latrobe; two granddaughters; his loving companion, Judy Peifer, of Latrobe; and he is also survived by several cousins. At George's request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, will be private for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.