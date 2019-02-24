George E. Kalp, 57, of Greensburg, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 28, 1961, in Greensburg, a son of the late Robert E. Sr. and Evangeline (Muskin) Kalp. He had been the director of visual merchandising at Men's Wearhouse for 24 years. He was a member of Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church, Youngwood, and had served as president and treasurer of the church board. George left a permanent mark on the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald W. Kalp. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Helen L. (Yackovich) Kalp; a son, Joseph Miller Kalp, of Manor; a daughter, Milena Evangeline Kalp, of Brentwood; two brothers, Robert E. Kalp Jr. and wife, Karin, of South Greensburg, and Gary P. Kalp and wife, Kathleen, of Greensburg; a sister, Nadine Buchheit and husband, Larry, of Hilton Head; two brothers-in-law, John Yackovich, of Jeannette, and Miller Yackovich Jr. (Susan), of Frederick, Md.; three sisters-in-law, Michele Kalp McNerney (Clay), of Greensburg, Michelle Ratkus (Daniel), of Goodyear, Ariz., and Chris Ann Conti (Christopher), of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home and continue at 10 a.m. in Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church, Youngwood, with the Rev. Rumen Stoychev officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Pomen will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church, 24 N. 3rd St., Youngwood, PA 15697.