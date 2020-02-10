|
George Edward Mattey, 81, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born May 10, 1938, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward and Anna (Baum) Mattey. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by First National Bank and later by American General Insurance Co. He was a member of St. Paul Parish. George was a member of the church choir, a 1957 graduate of Greensburg High School and had been involved with Little League Softball in Carbon with his daughter, Ish. George was a special person. His door was always open for family, friends and strangers and he never judged them. Many stayed in his home. He was a great cook and was known for his spaghetti sauce, homemade hot sausage, kobassi, salad and dressing. He loved to dance and taught many to dance. He was a great husband, father, pap and great-pap. He was dearly loved by everyone who came in contact with him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacquelyn Myers and Leolla Klym. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Ann (Kistner) Mattey; a daughter, Shirley Ann "Ish" McCloy, of Greensburg; a son, Edward G. Mattey, of Ocala, Fla.; two granddaughters, Elise McCloy and companion, Richard Sikora, of Greensburg, and Ericka Mough and husband, Christopher, of Mt. Pleasant; three great-grandchildren, Aviana, McKena and Isaiah; three sisters, Edna Kistner and husband, Robert, of Greensburg, Laura Stromock and husband, Harry, of Export, and Anna Lee Martin and husband, Paul, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 pm. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to all the nurses and aides at Redstone Highlands for their special care of George. Also, to Redstone Hospice staff, especially to Drew for his music.