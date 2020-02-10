Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mattey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Mattey


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Mattey Obituary
George Edward Mattey, 81, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born May 10, 1938, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward and Anna (Baum) Mattey. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by First National Bank and later by American General Insurance Co. He was a member of St. Paul Parish. George was a member of the church choir, a 1957 graduate of Greensburg High School and had been involved with Little League Softball in Carbon with his daughter, Ish. George was a special person. His door was always open for family, friends and strangers and he never judged them. Many stayed in his home. He was a great cook and was known for his spaghetti sauce, homemade hot sausage, kobassi, salad and dressing. He loved to dance and taught many to dance. He was a great husband, father, pap and great-pap. He was dearly loved by everyone who came in contact with him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacquelyn Myers and Leolla Klym. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Ann (Kistner) Mattey; a daughter, Shirley Ann "Ish" McCloy, of Greensburg; a son, Edward G. Mattey, of Ocala, Fla.; two granddaughters, Elise McCloy and companion, Richard Sikora, of Greensburg, and Ericka Mough and husband, Christopher, of Mt. Pleasant; three great-grandchildren, Aviana, McKena and Isaiah; three sisters, Edna Kistner and husband, Robert, of Greensburg, Laura Stromock and husband, Harry, of Export, and Anna Lee Martin and husband, Paul, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 pm. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to all the nurses and aides at Redstone Highlands for their special care of George. Also, to Redstone Hospice staff, especially to Drew for his music. www.bachafh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -