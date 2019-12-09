|
George E. Meholic, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites. Born April 27, 1927, in Latrobe, he was the son of the late John A. Meholic and Susan (Vagas) Meholic. George was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement in 1988, he had been employed as a pattern maker by General Motors at Fisher Body, Dravosburg. George was a master woodworker and spent many hours in his garage workshop producing beautiful items that ranged from exquisite pieces of furniture to thousands of intricately designed craft items that he delighted in giving to family and friends. In addition, he built his home, helped with family construction projects and was the "go-to" repairman for anything that broke, including his grandchildren's toys. A veteran of World War II, he served with the Navy in the Pacific Theater and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jo, on golf trips with friends and playing at the B.P.O. Elks No. 907, where he was a member. A loyal man of high integrity, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Merva; and two brothers, Paul and John Meholic. George is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Josephine A. (Panichelle) Meholic, whom he married Oct. 15, 1949. Each night for those 70 years, George was sure to tell his beloved wife, "I can't believe you picked me!" He is also survived by two sons, Jeffrey A. Meholic and his wife Mary, of Latrobe, and Joseph E. Meholic and his wife, CeeCee, of Bel Air, Md.; one daughter, Diane Meholic, of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, whom he adored, Jamie Meholic and Mike Rue, Megan Gilan and her husband, Jason, Maggi Wnek and her husband, Drew, Emily Bourne and her husband, Jim, Michael Meholic and his fiancee, Sophia Amberson, and Alexander Meholic; three great-grandchildren, Fletcher Wnek, Enzo Gilan, and CeeCee Wnek; two sisters-in-law, Jo Meholic, of Latrobe, and Betty Lombard, of Latrobe; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to ARC of Westmoreland, 316 Donohoe Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
