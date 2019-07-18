Home

More Obituaries for George Papson
George E. Papson


1950 - 08
George E. Papson Obituary
George E. Papson, 68, of Jeannette, died suddenly Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Greensburg and was a son of the late George R. and Margaret Zruno Papson. Prior to retirement, he was park maintenance coordinator for the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation. He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Papson; a brother, Joseph (Christine) Papson, of Mutual; a sister, Kathleen (Kenneth) Papson Pyle, of Jeannette; a stepson, Jason L. Millward, of Youngwood; and a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation or service.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 18, 2019
