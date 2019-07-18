|
George E. Papson, 68, of Jeannette, died suddenly Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Greensburg and was a son of the late George R. and Margaret Zruno Papson. Prior to retirement, he was park maintenance coordinator for the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation. He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Papson; a brother, Joseph (Christine) Papson, of Mutual; a sister, Kathleen (Kenneth) Papson Pyle, of Jeannette; a stepson, Jason L. Millward, of Youngwood; and a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 18, 2019