George E. "Perk" Short, 77, of Salem Township, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in his home. He was born June 6, 1941, in Loyalhanna Township and was a son of Charles Short and Elizabeth Yenerall Short. Perk was retired from the Elliott Co. in Jeanette, where he worked as a machinist for 37 years. He was a member of the Salem Gun Club and former member of the New Alexandria Lions. He enjoyed hunting and riding his bicycle. Perk is survived by his son, Marc E. Short; his sister, Alice (Jerome) Peterson; his lifetime friend, Rose Ann Lorusso; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carolyn (John) Trimble; a brother, Theodore (Lillian) Short; and a brother, Glenn Shaw, who died in infancy.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in New Alexandria with the Rev. Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L., officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 23 to May 24, 2019