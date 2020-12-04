1/1
George E. Tobias
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Tobias, 76, of Irwin, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with heart disease. George was born Sept. 1, 1944, in Windber, a son of the late John and Susan (Claar) Tobias. He graduated from Windber Area High School, class of 1962, and from Clarion University in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in secondary education (social studies). He also received his master's degree in secondary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a devoted teacher for 30 years at Hempfield Area School District and retired there in 1996. He was a coach for softball and football at Hempfield for many years. He was very involved in various sports at Hempfield. George loved to golf and especially the golf league with friends and retired teachers. He also loved to garden, watch football with his family, going out to eat with family, and loved playing cards with his friends on Wednesdays and their monthly get-together for lunch and dinner. Any time spent with his family was time well-spent in his eyes. He never missed any of his grandchildren's sports games. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Herminie, the Irwin Moose, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. You would always catch George watching the Steelers and Penn State football games on television. George's favorite activity was to go to the casino with his wife and neighbors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wayne E. Tobias; his daughter, Kimberly A. (Tobias) Tomajko; his brother, John Tobias; sisters, Dora DiGiacomo and Carol Strapple; and his brothers-in-law, Dominic DiGiacomo and Edward Marsh. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley A. (Faust) Tobias; his three grandchildren, Zachary Tomajko, of Greenburg, Brian Tomajko and his wife, Kamryn, of Perryopolis, and Melissa Tomajko and fiance, Conner Devers, of Greensburg. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Tobias (Susan); and sister, Kathryn Marsh, both of Warren, Ohio; and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. George truly did leave a lasting impact on every person he met. He was one-of-a-kind. He will forever be missed by his family and friends and no words can express how much we love him. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Father Richard Ulum officiating. Those wishing may contribute to Western Pennsylvania Kidney Kamp through the Dialysis Clinic Inc. at dciinc.org. For online condolences, please visit ww.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
11:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
One of a few teachers that I actually enjoyed being in class for in junior high, at West Hempfield. Mr. Tobias was a very nice man. I will always remember him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.
Sheri (Cochran) McDonald
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved