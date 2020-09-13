George E. Werry, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at home. Born June 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Margaret (Lohr) Werry. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Darlene Werry. George is also survived by two children, Tammy (Filbern) Werry and Scott (Tina) Werry; three brothers, Charles Werry, Ben (Kathie) Werry and John Werry; and a sister, Donna Jean (Robert) Protas. George was a veteran of the Army. He was an outdoors lover, enjoying wildlife and gardening. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Marie Werry, Nancy Williams and Betty Werry; and two brothers, Robert Werry and Henry Werry. George is also survived by two grandchildren, Jeremy Mardis and Jared (Destiny) Werry; and numerous nieces and nephews. George is also survived by his dog, Zeke. Funeral arrangements are in care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Memorial service will take place at a later date. Please visit the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home website online to sign the condolence guestbook.



