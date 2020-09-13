1/1
George E. Werry
1946 - 2020
George E. Werry, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at home. Born June 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Margaret (Lohr) Werry. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Darlene Werry. George is also survived by two children, Tammy (Filbern) Werry and Scott (Tina) Werry; three brothers, Charles Werry, Ben (Kathie) Werry and John Werry; and a sister, Donna Jean (Robert) Protas. George was a veteran of the Army. He was an outdoors lover, enjoying wildlife and gardening. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Marie Werry, Nancy Williams and Betty Werry; and two brothers, Robert Werry and Henry Werry. George is also survived by two grandchildren, Jeremy Mardis and Jared (Destiny) Werry; and numerous nieces and nephews. George is also survived by his dog, Zeke. Funeral arrangements are in care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Memorial service will take place at a later date. Please visit the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home website online to sign the condolence guestbook.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 12, 2020
Uncle George you will be missed. Lots of great memories growing up. May you rest in peace. Love you.
Lee Werry
Family
