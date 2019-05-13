Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
3916 Old William Penn Highway
Murrysville, PA
George F. Glarner Jr. Obituary
George F. Glarner Jr., 85, of Murrysville, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, after an extended and courageous battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 27, 1934, in Forest Hills, the son of the late George F. Glarner Sr. and Mildred (Bochter) Glarner. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and also a son, George F. Glarner III, in 2013. George was a graduate of Penn Hills High School, where he was a three-year starter on the Penn Hills football team. He was part of a squad that went "9 and 6" over 3 years in the PSAC West. George played both offense and defense positions, and was one of the top defensive linemen in the league. He then earned his bachelor's degree in business education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1956, where he also started as a tackle on the IUP football team. Afterward, he went on to further his education at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his master's degree in business. In tandem with his teaching career, George coached Ford City High School football, and then moved on to assistant coach and then head football coach at Swissvale High School in 1963. During his tenure, he was a four-time ALLE - MON Conference Coach of the Year. In 1970, George began a career with QSP Inc., a division of Reader's Digest, where he excelled as a national accounts manager for over 26 years, from which he retired in 1996. Alongside his career at Reader's Digest, in 1980, George and his wife, Betty, founded their own company, Armoloy of Western PA, Inc., a metal finishing company, where he served as president until he retired in the year 2000. George was a longtime board member of the Westmoreland Girl Scout Council, as well as the Murrysville Public Library. He was also a member of the Syria Shrine in Pittsburgh, and a devoted parishioner of First United Methodist Church in Murrysville for more than 43 years. George's most memorable attribute was his deep devotion and love for his family and all of his friends. He will fondly be remembered for his enjoyable and often humorous quick wit, his incredibly keen memory, and his passion for all sports, especially Pitt and IUP football. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty J. (Davis) Glarner; his devoted children, Gregory (Kathy) Glarner, of Plum, and Beth Anne (David) Nader, of Murrysville; his six grandchildren, Gregory, Robert, Chris and Victoria Glarner, and Danielle and Jake Nader; and his three great-granddaughters, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME, 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville.
Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, in memory of George F. Glarner Jr. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 13 to May 14, 2019
