George Fedornak, 87, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Sept. 11, 1932, in New Alexandria, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary (Pavlik) Fedornak. George was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. George was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Army, and he enjoyed golfing and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Michael, John, Nicholas, Stephen, Peter, James, and Charles Fedornak; and five sisters, Mary Fedornak, Martha Fedornak, Ann Sheffler, Helen Steplovich, and Stella Fedornak. George is survived by his wife, Louise (Halula) Fedornak, of Latrobe; one son, David A. Fedornak, of Latrobe; one daughter, Deborah A. Fedornak, of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Paul Fedornak and his wife, Bernie, of Blairsville, and Andrew Fedornak, of England; and three sisters, Catherine Barrett, of Maryland, Dorothy Brody and her husband, Nicholas, of Greensburg, and Margaret Moody, of Maryland. At George's request, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at noon Monday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.