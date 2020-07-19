1/
George H. Foster
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Foster, 82, of Salem Township, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Percy and Margaret Cogsdale Foster. George proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially guns, knives, and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three children, Sherri Sanders, Robert "Boss" Foster, and George "Chip" Foster; and three siblings, Millie, David, and Margaret. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Jacqueline Steele Foster; a daughter, Robin Taylor; two sons: Lloyd Foster and George Foster; a stepson, Thomas Page; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Porch and Bernise Echols; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Please be mindful that state regulations prohibit more than 25 people in the funeral home at one time. We appreciate your patience. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
01:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved