George H. Foster, 82, of Salem Township, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Percy and Margaret Cogsdale Foster. George proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially guns, knives, and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three children, Sherri Sanders, Robert "Boss" Foster, and George "Chip" Foster; and three siblings, Millie, David, and Margaret. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Jacqueline Steele Foster; a daughter, Robin Taylor; two sons: Lloyd Foster and George Foster; a stepson, Thomas Page; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Porch and Bernise Echols; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Please be mindful that state regulations prohibit more than 25 people in the funeral home at one time. We appreciate your patience. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.