George H. Love Jr. Esq., 75, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at UPMC East, Monroeville.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marine Corps League will conduct a service at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Committal service will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery with military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Scholarship and Financial Aid Programs at Wabash College, 301 W. Wabash Ave., Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or Duquesne University School of Law, Hanley Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.