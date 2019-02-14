George H. Love Jr., Esq., 75, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at UPMC East, Monroeville. Born Dec. 30, 1943, in Derry, he was a son of the late George H. Love Sr. and Elizabeth Letitia (Werner) Love. George was the founding shareholder in The Love Law Firm, LLC., located in Youngstown. Since 2001, he had concentrated his practice in the area of elder law, estates, probate, wills, powers of attorney and trusts with emphasis in asset protection and wealth preservation and transfers. He retired in 2001 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs as the assistant regional counsel for the Regional Counsel's Office, Philadelphia, and was the attorney in charge of the Pittsburgh division. George had 32 years of federal service having been the acting regional counsel, principal senior attorney, the assistant district counsel and special assistant U.S. attorney for the Veterans Administration in Pittsburgh. He was a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General's Corps of the Navy and served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and the National Academy of Conciliators. He was listed in Marquis Who's Who in American Law, and Lexington Who's Who Registry of Executives and Professionals. George was admitted to practice in 1973 before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, in 1976 to the United States Supreme Court, and had also been admitted to the U.S. District Court, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. Professionally, he was a member of the American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Westmoreland Bar Association. George was a lance corporal in the Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 as part of the Third Battalion First Marines (First Marine Division), Special Landing Force Bravo. He participated in five campaigns and 10 combat operations. Prior to his military service, he was a graduate of Derry Area High School and earned his bachelor of arts degree from Wabash College and, upon returning from the military, he earned his Juris Doctor degree from the Duquesne University School of Law. George was a member and past commandant of the Marine Corps League Rolling Rock Detachment No. 738, Latrobe, and past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3414, Latrobe. He was admitted to the Order of the Silver Rose in 2006 and was a life member of the Military Officers Association of America and numerous veterans organizations. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, as well as the Knights of Columbus, Daniel P. Nolan Council No. 940 of Latrobe and the St. Vincent Assembly No. 918 of the Fourth Degree. George held memberships as well in the American Arbitration Association, National Academy of Conciliators, Hypnotists Union Local No. 469, Association to Advance Ethical Hypnosis, Western Pennsylvania Association of Wabash College Men and the Duquesne University School of Law Alumni Association. For several years, he taught various courses at Westmoreland County Community College and his interests included hypnosis and traveling. George is survived by his wife, JoAnn A. (Horansky) Love, of Latrobe; one son, George H. Love III and his wife, Elena, of San Diego, Calif.; one daughter, Jennifer Love-Dupilka, Esq. and her husband, Ray, of Latrobe; one sister, Susan Dell and her husband, Byron, of Latrobe; and four grandchildren, Raven Dupilka, Raymond Dupilka III, Cara Dupilka and Sabrina Love.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marine Corps League will conduct a service at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James Podlesny, O.S.B. as celebrant. Committal service will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery with military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg.

